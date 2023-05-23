CrimsonAV to Highlight New Products at InfoComm Trade Show

CrimsonAV, the leader in custom ProAV mounting solutions, will be exhibiting their “more than mounts” line of products at the upcoming InfoComm Trade Show. In addition to their booth attractions, attendees should register to attend their Manufacturers Training session as well as their sponsored event in conjunction with the Experience United Social Club (XUSC) during InfoComm.

“We’re excited to showcase our expanded presence at InfoComm with some of our top-selling products. Show attendees can also catch us during our Manufacturers Training session, “Knowing the Unknowns of LED” on Thursday, June 15th from 11am – 12pm which will delve into the differences and what we don’t know, but need to know, about designing and integrating with dvLED products.” says William Bear, VP of Sales and Marketing at CrimsonAV. “Later that night, we’re sponsoring the XUSC event at the Museum of Illusions. Come have a Crimson Smoked Ember, our take on an Old Fashioned cocktail, with the Crimson Crew. We can’t wait to see our partners and network with clients both old and new during this event and at the show.”

CrimsonAV will occupy booth #1674 where they will showcase their dvLED solutions, along with their new line of QSR menu boards, kiosks, digital signage elements, and of course, their substantial line of AV mounts for a variety of applications. They’ve partnered with Telecine Multimedia to power their content across their videowalls and digital signage displays in their booth.

InfoComm will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL on June 14-16.