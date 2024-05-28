CrimsonAV, the leader in custom ProAV mounting solutions, is gearing up for a remarkable presence at InfoComm in Las Vegas. Under the banner of “Your Displays, Your Way,” CrimsonAV will showcase a dynamic array of cutting-edge ProAV mounting solutions, alongside their acclaimed line of dvLED products and exciting new additions to their extensive product lineup.

“We’re thrilled to reunite with our partners at InfoComm in Las Vegas,” says William Bear, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CrimsonAV. “This year’s theme, ‘Where the Pro AV Industry Gathers,’ perfectly captures the essence of our shared commitment to innovation and collaboration. We’re eager to introduce our latest offerings and engage attendees with hands-on demonstrations,” says William Bear, VP of Sales and Marketing at CrimsonAV. “Some of the new products we’ll be highlighting are a new Back-to-Back All-In-One Indoor Kiosk, a new Indoor Kiosk “Shell” designed for 55” displays and a new Unistrut Menu Board Product, the WMLUG2 adds additional adjustments to our Gen 1 product. Both are poised to become a part of systems integrators go-to products. So come gather in our booth, we can’t wait to see our partners and network with clients at the show.”

CrimsonAV will be in the West Hall, booth # W1657. where they will have on hand dvLED solutions, kiosks, digital signage elements, and of course, a variety of Pro AV mounts for a variety of applications.

InfoComm, the premier event for the Pro AV industry, will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, from June 12 to 14.