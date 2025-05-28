CrimsonAV will debut 3 (three) forward-thinking solutions at InfoComm in Orlando, Florida. Known for its installer-first approach and engineering excellence, CrimsonAV is once again raising the bar with advanced AV infrastructure solutions built to meet the evolving needs of modern commercial environments—blending form, function, and flexibility.

Among the new offerings are:

KFP255TA-BB: Dual-Sided Interactive Touch Kiosk for High-Traffic Engagement

Purpose-built for busy indoor environments, the KFP255TA-BB offers back-to-back 55” portrait displays with 10-point infrared touchscreen capability—allowing for real-time interaction on both sides. Whether it’s retail promotions, airport wayfinding, or campus navigation, this freestanding kiosk makes digital communication impossible to ignore.

Key Highlights:

BrightSign or Android 5.1 integrated media players

Tool-free installation and tamper-resistant locking

Built-in Ethernet for video wall sync and mobile interactivity

Ideal for transportation hubs, corporate lobbies, educational institutions, and more

KFP255UN: A Universal Indoor Kiosk Shell for Any 55” Display

Designed with flexibility and simplicity in mind, the KFP255UN is a sleek, free-standing indoor kiosk shell engineered to work seamlessly with virtually any 55” display. With universal compatibility (up to 1253.4 x 724.2 x 59.9 mm), this versatile solution supports a wide range of digital signage applications across retail, corporate, education, and more.

Constructed from durable 14-gauge steel, the KFP255UN features internal storage for media players, routers, and other AV components—all secured behind keyed locks for added protection.

Perfect for:

Retail storefronts, shopping malls, front of store, hospitality lobbies, and atriums

Supporting 55” displays with integrated cable management

High-traffic, high-impact marketing zones

ADCSP Component Storage Panel: Smart Mounting for Media Players & More

Installers rejoice—CrimsonAV’s new ADCSP Component Storage Panel brings simplicity and scalability to behind-the-screen setups. Designed to house media players, power supplies, and accessories, this mount eliminates clutter while delivering unmatched flexibility.

Installer-Focused Features:

Universal compatibility with generous mounting surface

Slotted holes and cable tie points for clean installs

Tool-free access and a slim, heavy-duty steel form

Seamless pairing with CrimsonAV fixed, tilt, and articulating mounts

Robust Infrastructure Solutions, Simplified Deployment

“As AV equipment becomes more architecturally embedded into the project infrastructure, CrimsonAV is dedicated to providing engineered, versatile, durable, and intuitive mounting solutions that simplify the installer’s job and elevate the end-user experience,” said William Bear, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CrimsonAV. “These new products deliver exactly what integrators have asked for—durability, ease of use, aesthetic appeal, and support for modern media technologies.”

All three new solutions will be on display at CrimsonAV Booth #2171 at InfoComm, June 11-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Attendees can experience hands-on demos and explore solutions from CrimsonAV and the LED Experts Group. For more information, please visit: www.crimsonav.com.