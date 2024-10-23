CRISP & GREEN, a healthy fast-casual dining destination known for its chef-crafted salads, grain bowls, wraps and more, announced the launch of its fall menu, featuring the return of our seasonal fan-favorites as well as a few new additions. With a focus on seasonally-inspired flavors, consumer trends and traditional culinary techniques, the new menu is crafted to surprise guests and celebrate CRISP & GREEN’s commitment to providing a truly chef-crafted offering, ensuring every bite is both craveworthy and memorable. Alongside this menu release, the brand is thrilled to introduce a partnership with Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce, marking the first time CRISP & GREEN has incorporated a non-housemade dressing into its offerings.

“At CRISP & GREEN, we pride ourselves on crafting the best possible chef-driven dishes in-house, using fresh, seasonal ingredients. Our commitment to delivering exceptional quality is at the heart of everything we do. However, in the rare instances where we find a partner that can elevate an ingredient beyond what we can create ourselves, we’re happy to collaborate,” said Bill Fairbanks, CRISP & GREEN’s Head Chef and Chief Culinary Officer. “Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce is a perfect example. It brings authentic, bold flavors that align perfectly with our culinary values, enhancing our guests’ experience by delivering a product that is both delicious and healthy.”

CRISP & GREEN is embracing the collaboration with Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce, the bold and savory sauce with a dedicated consumer following, by featuring Bachan’s sauce in the new Japanese BBQ Wrap. Founded by Justin Gill in 2013 and officially launched in 2019, Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce is a cold-filled, minimally processed condiment made from a cherished multi-generational family recipe. With its high-quality, authentic ingredients, this sauce embodies Bachan’s mission to Bring Family Together® through food and connection.

Bachan’s founder and CEO, Justin Gill, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We’re honored to collaborate with CRISP & GREEN on their fall menu. Our Japanese Barbecue Sauce was created to bringing families together and share our authentic Japanese American Flavors. It’s incredibly fulfilling to see it being used in such innovative and health-conscious ways. CRISP & GREEN’s dedication to wholesome quality aligns perfectly with our values, and we’re excited for guests to experience the unique flavors we’ve crafted together.”

CRISP & GREEN’s menu changes with the seasons, welcoming new ingredients chosen at the peak of freshness. Through its chef-curated menu, ingredients are fresh and prepped by hand each and every morning. The new fall menu at CRISP & GREEN features a range of seasonal offerings designed to celebrate the flavors of autumn while delivering both nourishment and flavor.

More information on each new fall offering are below:

Buffalo Bleu Wrap (New): Indulge in classic flavors of a fall tradition with the Buffalo Bleu Wrap, featuring a low-net-carb Hero tortilla wrapped around crisp romaine, spicy buffalo chicken, shredded carrots and cucumbers, and tangy bleu cheese pairing perfectly with roasted tomatoes and crispy buffalo bread crumbs, all topped with the signature housemade CRISP & GREEN® ranch dressing. This wrap balances fiery flavor with a healthy bite; the perfect fuel for any fall adventure. Starting at $11.95

candied pecans bring caramelized sweetness. Finished with a seasonal chef-favorite; housemade Crisp & Green apple cider pumpkin seed dressing, this salad captures autumn in every bite. Starting at $12.95

In addition to CRISP & GREEN’s new food offerings, several aguas frescas are available on the fall menu.