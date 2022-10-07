Crisp & Green Announces First Utah Opening

CRISP & GREEN, the rapidly growing, fast casual destination that blends healthy and nutritious food, community engagement and complimentary fitness classes, today announced the opening of its first Utah location. Salt Lake City’s first CRISP & GREEN will open in October in Towne Ridge Retail at 9710 S. State St., Sandy, Utah. CRISP & GREEN restaurants are open in Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas. There are 195 stores built or in development across 20 states.

“We are excited to open our first Utah CRISP & GREEN restaurant in one of Salt Lake City’s most dynamic locations,” says CRISP & GREEN Founder and CEO, Steele Smiley. “We know CRISP & GREEN’s fresh, made-from-scratch, and healthy options will be a big hit with the residents of America’s healthiest city. CRISP & GREEN is ready to become the fast and healthy option for people on-the-go.” Five additional CRISP & GREEN locations are slated to open in the Salt Lake City metro in the next two years.

“CRISP & GREEN is a perfect match for the strong, vibrant and healthy community of Sandy,” says Chad Fullmer, the CRISP & GREEN franchisee. “Sandy is a year-round destination for outdoor adventure seekers. CRISP & GREEN is poised to become the healthy choice where locals and visitors can gather to grab a great meal and fuel up to play in one of our 30 parks or catch a pro soccer game at Rio Tinto Stadium. Our residents and visitors will love CRISP & GREEN’s fresh and healthy food delivered in a friendly and inspiring atmosphere in Towne Ridge Retail Center.”

Established in 2016 by STEELE BRANDS’ Founder & CEO Steele Smiley, CRISP & GREEN has delivered year-over-year growth by providing nutritious, made-from-scratch food in a fast and convenient setting. More than just great food, the company places special emphasis on its "Commitment to Community'' values by partnering with local ﬁtness experts to provide complimentary classes to their guests. Throughout the past five years, CRISP & GREEN has hosted more than 1,000 fitness events at its stores nationwide, creating a devoted following and helping to make it one of the fastest-growing quick service restaurants in the country.

As CRISP & GREEN expands across Utah, the company is focused on connecting with local communities, fitness studios and ambassadors to create a community center that goes beyond serving food.