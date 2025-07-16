CRISP & GREEN, a fast-casual dining destination known for its chef-crafted, health-focused menu, announced the addition of functional smoothies to its menu across all locations starting today. The smoothies feature clean, colorful ingredients with benefits like energy, immunity, and recovery.

“The new smoothie offering features eight new powerful blends with functional ingredients such as fresh fruit, collagen and protein powders,” says Bill Fairbanks, CRISP & GREEN’s chief culinary officer. “We’ve always offered a selection of whole fruit, no artificial sweetener smoothies, but functional, higher protein smoothies have been something we’ve been working on for more than a year. After many months of trials and recipe developments we couldn’t be more pleased with the end product.”

Each made-to-order smoothie is expertly crafted, pairing fresh with functional ingredients, reflecting the brand’s dedication to best-in-class chef-crafted creations and made-from-scratch offerings. All 12 smoothies are under $10 and feature between five to eight ingredients, including more than 20 grams of protein each.

This launch includes eight new smoothies across three categories: Energy, Super and Classic:

Green Glow – Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Spinach, Ginger, Plain Protein

Date Night – Banana, Medjool Date, Almond Butter, Cacao Nibs, Vanilla Protein

Maple Peanut – Banana, Maple Syrup, Peanut Butter, Coconut Milk, Vanilla Protein

Strawberry Sunrise – Banana, Strawberries, Mango, Plain Protein

Brewberry – Cold Brew, Banana, Blueberries, Cashew Butter, Vanilla Protein

Chai Tea – Chai Tea, Banana, Medjool Date, Almond Butter, Vanilla Protein

Mocha Dream – Cold Brew, Banana, Peanut Butter, Cacao Nibs, Medjool Date, Cacao Powder, Vanilla Protein

Super Smoothie