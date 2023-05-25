Crisp & Green Gets Ready for New York City Debut

In its most significant expansion period yet, CRISP & GREEN is set to open in one of the greatest cities in the world, New York City. Debuting in the popular NoMad neighborhood, this location also marks the company’s entry into its tenth state, with ten additional states scheduled to open before the end of the year. Since its inception in 2016, the Minnesota-based company has consistently doubled its location count year-over-year, and the entry into this particular market symbolizes a very important turning point for the growth of the brand.

Founded by wellness industry veteran and franchising expert Steele Smiley, CRISP & GREEN not only serves chef-crafted salads, grain bowls, smoothies, acai bowls, and breakfast, but also provides complimentary fitness programming to its guests by partnering with local fitness instructors. Through its mix of healthy and convenient meals, physical exercise and community connectedness, the brand aims to promote a culture of living and eating well, or “Living Crisp.”

“Entering into New York City is a huge moment for any brand. For us, it’s an incredible opportunity to lean into our foundation of hospitality and show this influential community why CRISP & GREEN is different from other healthy fast casual restaurants,” says Smiley, founder and Executive Chairman of CRISP & GREEN and its parent company STEELE BRANDS. “Not only are we introducing our delicious food to active New Yorkers, but we’re creating a unique guest experience through our wellness events hosted on the rooftop of our NoMad location. This unique element, along with our exceptional food and world-class hospitality, will make us a neighborhood staple.”

The restaurant brand is slated to reach 65 locations open across 20 states before the end of this year, and a total of 130 locations open before the end of 2024. The rapid growth is fueled by CRISP & GREEN’s franchise system, which is comprised of like-minded partners who are passionate about hospitality and delivering health and wellness to the communities they serve. Recently, CRISP & GREEN’s real estate team identified over 1,700 additional territories that fit the brand’s specific site criteria, giving the company room to maneuver in the pursuit of more than 1,000 units.

“From the smaller towns lacking healthy options to large cities that are craving something different, we are confident that CRISP & GREEN can fill a void in both,” says Smiley. “We’re actively seeking partners to join us in our mission to create a better future through wellness and food.”

CRISP & GREEN’S first ever New York location is located at 1145 Broadway, New York, NY 10001 and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.