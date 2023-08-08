Crisp & Green Lands in Illinois, Ready to Grow

CRISP & GREEN, a fast-growing healthy fast causal brand from restaurant group STEELE BRANDS, is now serving its convenient and nutritious salads, grain bowls and more in Illinois. The Vernon Hills opening marks the 11th state for the growing brand, with seven additional restaurants slated to open in the greater Chicago area. The multi-unit Illinois expansion is part of a development agreement with area residents Clark and Gina Koertner of CGIA Operations LLC. The first-time franchisees bring tremendous food-industry passion and experience to the endeavor, coupled with deep local-market expertise in greater Chicago.

Currently in the most significant expansion phase in brand history, CRISP & GREEN is on pace to reach 65 locations open across 20 states before year’s end and has 37 locations currently open across the country.

“As we barrel toward our 50-unit milestone and the doubling of our location count in a single calendar year, we are being buoyed by immensely talented and driven franchisees like the Koertners, who see the tremendous opportunity our brand presents and recognize the massive demand for accessible, healthy food,” said Steele Smiley, founder and Executive Chairman of STEELE BRANDS. “With the unwavering support of a top-notch corporate team, our franchise partners are building CRISP & GREEN brand momentum across the country, and we are especially pleased to add Illinois – another proud Midwestern state – to our growing national footprint."

Since its founding in 2016, CRISP & GREEN has carved out a unique space in the healthy fast casual sector. The brand continues to cement its reputation and marketplace position as a provider of convenient and nourishing bowls, salads, smoothies and more that are handcrafted with sustainable, consciously sourced ingredients. As more Americans focus on healthy eating,