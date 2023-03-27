Crisp & Green to Open in Estero, Florida

CRISP & GREEN, a Minnesota-based fast casual restaurant offering made-from-scratch healthy fare including salads, grain bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies, will open its newest location in Estero.

WHEN: Saturday-Sunday, April 1-2, 2023 at 10:30am

WHERE:10171 Estero Town Commons Place

Saturday, April 1 – Grand Opening Day

9:30am – Complimentary fitness class with Burn Boot Camp

10:15am – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with special guests:

Commissioner Ray Sandelli, District 3, Lee County Board of County Commissioners

Jon McLain, Vice Mayor, Village of Estero

Village of Estero Council Members

Sharon Van Rite, Chairman of the Board, Greater Estero Chamber of Commerce

Representatives from the Florida Everblades and team mascot Swampee

10:30am - 1:30pm – Free Salad or Grain Bowl

Valid for one signature salad or grain bowl only. Valid only on 4/1/23, 10:30am – 1:30pm. Must be in line by 1:30pm. Must be present to order, not valid online or on the app.

Sunday, April 2

9:30 am: Complimentary fitness class with Orangetheory

BOGO salad or grain bowl for fitness class participants

Complimentary tumblers to the first 100 guests

ON THE MENU:

At CRISP & GREEN, guests can expect a chef-crafted menu with items that are both delicious and nutritious, served with genuine hospitality to give each and every guest a crisp and refreshing experience. Menu items range from seasonal salads and grain bowls to acai bowls, smoothies, aguas frescas, and more.

FREE FITNESS EVENTS:

CRISP & GREEN is also known for its community-driven partnerships with local fitness and wellness studios, as well as nutrition classes and other events as part of its commitment to help create healthier, happier and stronger communities. Free fitness events will be hosted at the Estero restaurant grand opening weekend by Burn Boot Camp and Orangetheory. Other free fitness events will be scheduled on an ongoing basis.

GIVING BACK:

As part of its grand opening, CRISP & GREEN is partnering with the Florida Everblades Blades Backers program to help provide local charities and other non-profits the opportunity to attend games, and also to support the Junior Everblades Youth Hockey program. Ten percent of total sales April 3 - 16 at the new Estero location will benefit the programs, with a maximum donation of $5,000.