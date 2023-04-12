Crisp & Green to Open First Arkansas Restaurant

After much anticipation, CRISP & GREEN will open its first Arkansas restaurant in Bentonville on April 22, 2023. To celebrate the opening, the fast-growing, healthy fast casual concept has a jam-packed weekend of Grand Opening festivities including free food, a fitness event and giveaways.

“We know whole-heartedly that Bentonville’s active community is a perfect match for CRISP & GREEN’s nutritious and convenient fare, so we are thrilled to finally introduce the concept very soon,” says The Green Guys franchise partner and Bentonville resident, Tony Airoso. “We’ve planned community-focused events to engage with our Bentonville neighbors and build excitement around the new restaurant, which we hope will quickly become a lively hub for residents. CRISP & GREEN is equally passionate about health and community, and these are just the first of many events that we look forward to hosting for our guests!”

Saturday, April 22, 2023

9:30 a.m. – Complimentary workout class hosted by Orangetheory

10:15 a.m. – Ribbon cutting ceremony with the Bentonville Chamber of Commerce

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Free food for the community, including CRISP & GREEN’s signature salads and grain bowls. Periodic giveaways will offer guests the chance to win fun prizes!

Valid for one signature salad or grain bowl only. Valid only on 4/22/23, 10:30am – 1:30pm. Must be in line by 1:30pm. Must be present to order, not valid online or on the app.

Sunday, April 23, 2023

10:30 a.m. – Free Tumbler for anyone that comes for lunch.