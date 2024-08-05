Crisp & Green, an elevated, fast-casual dining destination that offers healthy, chef-crafted meals, is continuing to grow their local footprint by opening their 20th Minnesota location. The first Crisp & Green location opened almost 8 years ago in the town of Wayzata, Minnesota, a small, lakeside suburb located west of Minneapolis.

Multi-unit operator Eat Smart will open Minnesota’s newest and northernmost location at 1010 Woodland Avenue in Duluth on Saturday, August 3. It has been a long-time goal of the company to open a location in Duluth, as the demand for one has been growing since they first opened their doors. The Duluth location not only marks a milestone 20th Minnesota location, but also that the market for healthy eating continues to grow in popularity.

The new restaurant will host several events, including VIP preview events featuring complimentary food and a free outdoor fitness event hosted on-site:

VIP Lunch August 1, 11a – 1p

St. Luke’s Foundation Community Give-Back Night August 1, 5p-8p

VIP Lunch August 2, 11a-1p

VIP Dinner August 3, 5p-7p

Free Barre + Sculpt Class, August 3, 9:30a – 10:15a

The public can sign up for this and more by visiting crispandgreen.com/events.

Crisp & Green was founded in 2016 by Steele Smiley, the franchisor’s Founder and Executive Chairman. Smiley, a fitness industry veteran, originally created the company with one simple mission: to bring healthy, delicious and convenient food to his community. “Crisp & Green started with a very simple idea to make it easier for people to live a healthier life. We’ve created food that not only tastes amazing but fuels our guest’s active and busy lifestyles.” Today, this mission has spread with more than 200 restaurants open or in development across 15 states.

Franchisees and operators go through a comprehensive training program at the Crisp & Green flagship location in Wayzata before launch. Certified corporate trainers spend days at the new location training in new restaurant teams leading up to Grand Opening day. On-going support through webinars and regularly held departmental meetings are available to all partners, regardless of tenure in the system. New partners go through a structured curriculum that walks them through the ins and outs of properly operating a Crisp & Green location.

As part of their continued growth strategy, Crisp & Green has partnered with Oakscale Franchise Partners, a fully integrated franchise sales organization (FSO). Oakscale Franchise Partners’ Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs was originally attracted to the brand because of the growing demand of franchisees looking to diversify with healthy concepts. Today, Crisp & Green has become an intriguing addition to the portfolios of multi-unit operators across the country.