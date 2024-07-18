Crisp & Green is continuing their national expansion by opening in Indiana. Their first location, located at 6436 E. Florida Street in Evansville, Indiana, will be operated by Tyson and Whitney Martin of Orange to Green LLC. This location marks the beginning of their development, with four additional locations slated to open in the Louisville, KY metro area starting in 2025.

Evansville will be the first Crisp & Green location in Indiana, a state that has been on the brand’s radar for some time and fits within their strategy to bring convenient, chef-crafted and seasonal items to communities seeking healthy options. The early demand for these options highlighted Indiana as a key area for expansion, giving Orange to Green LLC the timely opportunity to become Crisp & Green franchise owners.

“We had been looking for a fast-casual concept that fits with our personal values and our active lifestyle,” says Whitney, who along with Tyson, are Orangetheory Fitness franchise owners. “We believe that access to healthy and nutritious food will change the world for the better. We are so excited to officially join this movement with a partner like Crisp & Green.”

The new restaurant will host several events, including VIP preview events featuring complimentary food and a free outdoor fitness event hosted on-site and led by Orangetheory Fitness. The public can sign up for this and more by visiting crispandgreen.com/events. In addition, the first 50 people in line for the morning events at 10:30 a.m. will receive a “Free Fresca for a Year” pass:

VIP Lunch July 18 11a – 1p

Granted Community Give-Back Night July 18 5p-8p

VIP Lunch July 19 11a-1p

VIP Dinner July 19 5p-7p

Free Fitness Event Hosted by Orangetheory Fitness July 20 9:30a – 10:15a

Crisp & Green was founded in 2016 by Steele Smiley, the franchisor’s Founder and Executive Chairman. Smiley, a fitness industry veteran, originally created the company with one simple mission: to bring healthy, delicious and convenient food to his community. “Crisp & Green started with a very simple idea to make it easier for people to live a healthier life. We’ve created food that not only tastes amazing but fuels our guest’s active and busy lifestyles.” Today, this mission has spread with more than 200 restaurants open or in development across 15 states.

As part of their continued growth strategy, Crisp & Green has partnered with Oakscale Franchise Partners, a fully integrated franchise sales organization (FSO). Oakscale Franchise Partners’ Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs was originally attracted to the brand because of the growing demand of franchisees looking to diversify with healthy concepts. Today, Crisp & Green has become an intriguing addition to the portfolios of multi-unit operators across the country.