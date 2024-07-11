Crisp & Green announced Thursday a multi-unit franchise deal to add five locations to Iowa footprint.

Currently, Crisp & Green has one Iowa location in West Des Moines that has quickly become a popular favorite among residents with its convenient, chef-crafted and seasonal menu. This early interest in the brand highlighted Iowa as a key area for expansion, giving Michael and Aricka Hilton of Evergreen Eateries LLC the timely opportunity to become franchise owners.

“We had been looking for a fast-casual concept that not only tastes good, but also makes you feel good. Crisp & Green aligned perfectly with our goals.” said Michael, who aims to open their first location in the Fall of 2024 in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City metro areas. “We are believers that the demand for healthy eating will continue to grow and are excited to diversify our brand portfolio with a partner like Crisp & Green.”

The five-unit deal includes the territories of Cedar Rapids, which they believe will be their first open location, followed by Coralville, Waukee, Ankeny, and Council Bluffs.

Crisp & Green was founded in 2016 by Steele Smiley, the franchisor’s founder and executive chairman. Smiley, a fitness industry veteran, originally created the company with one simple mission: to bring healthy, delicious and convenient food to his community. “Crisp & Green started with a very simple idea to make it easier for people to live a healthier life. We’ve created food that not only tastes amazing, but fuels our guest’s active and busy lifestyles.” Today, this mission has spread with more than 200 restaurants open or in development across 14 states.

As part of their continued growth strategy, Crisp & Green has partnered with Oakscale Franchise Partners, a fully integrated franchise sales organization (FSO). Oakscale Franchise Partners’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs was originally attracted to the brand because of the growing demand of franchisees looking to diversify with healthy concepts. Today, Crisp & Green has become an intriguing addition to the portfolios of multi-unit operators across the country.