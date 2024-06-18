CRISP & GREEN unveiled its latest menu addition: a fresh lineup of Hero Wraps. These chef-crafted dishes, created with seasonal, made-from-scratch ingredients, are designed to be nutritious, energizing and craveable. These new options focus on nourishing your whole self, not simply satisfying your hunger, and will be available at all restaurant locations across 16 states starting today.

“We’ve crafted this new line of delicious wraps with our on-the-go consumers in mind, blending wellness-focused living with irresistible flavors,” said Bill Fairbanks, CRISP & GREEN’s chief culinary officer. “Our guests have echoed this sentiment, and introducing our fresh wraps marks a significant step in our commitment to making healthy eating a delicious journey for all.”

Each made-to-order wrap is expertly crafted with fresh, seasonal ingredients, reflecting the brand’s dedication to personalized, chef-crafted creations and deliciously tempting, made-from-scratch offerings. Each recipe is crafted using a Hero Wrap by Hero Bread, boasting only 2g net carbs, 0g sugar, 170 calories, 15g of protein and high fiber. Hero Wraps prices range from a build-your-own option starting at $8.99 to $11.99 for the chef-crafted Hero Wraps line, including:

Caesar Crunch: A satisfying blend of crisp romaine lettuce, tangy house-made Caesar dressing, crunchy croutons, roasted chicken, roasted tomatoes, avocado and shaved Parmesan cheese

Spicy Southwest: A zesty fusion of crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned blackened chicken, jalapeno, shredded white cheddar, roasted corn & poblano peppers, and spicy house-made Southwestern dressing

Honey Mustard: A delightful combination of crisp romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, sliced tomatoes, avocado, shredded white cheddar, bacon, and house-made honey mustard dressing

Italian Chopped: A mouthwatering medley of crisp romaine lettuce, salami, shaved Parmesan, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, roasted pepper & onions, and house-made red wine vinaigrette

“Hero Bread is very excited to partner with CRISP & GREEN, furthering our shared mission to help people be their best from the inside out,” said YuChiang Cheng, Hero Bread’s CEO. “Together we have created an exceptional wrap that is palate pleasing and body nourishing as a new on-the-go option. Our wrap offers the taste and texture you crave with nutritionally dense fiber and protein – with only 2g net carbs and 0g sugar.”

To celebrate this new menu offering and as part of a bigger campaign effort to encourage people to get outside this summer, CRISP & GREEN is kicking-off a larger, nationwide “Wrap & Wander” Instagram giveaway between June 18 and July 31. The brand is inviting nationwide CRISP & GREEN fans everywhere to enjoy its new Hero Wraps – the perfect on-the-go meal – and get out to their favorite outdoor locales for a chance to be featured on its feed and win free wraps for a year. To enter, post a pic of your CRISP & GREEN wrap in the great outdoors and tag and follow @crispandgreen! A list of full terms and conditions is available at https://crispandgreen.com/current-promotions.

As an additional incentive, CRISP & GREEN is offering a complimentary house-made aguas frescas (available in Lemon Raspberry, Pineapple Ginger, Pomegranate Lemon, and Strawberry Jalapeño) with the purchase of a wrap from June 18 to June 24. Additionally, from July 1 to August 31, guests can enjoy a CRISP & GREEN Hero Wrap paired with an aguas frescas for $13.75.

With wellness as its guiding principle, CRISP & GREEN’s culinary team remains dedicated to nourishing the needs of our guests across the entire menu. This dedication to a health-conscious lifestyle is reflected in CRISP & GREEN’s recently revamped branding. The brand exists to be a key ingredient in their guests’ wellness journeys through healthy, craveable foods that fuel all life’s “ands”—like early morning workouts and late nights at the office. The refreshed identity reflects a cultural shift towards embracing wellness as a lifestyle choice, emphasizing that being busy shouldn’t hinder one’s ability to maintain a healthy diet.