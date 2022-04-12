Crispy & Green to Debut First Denver Restaurant

CRISP & GREEN, a Minnesota-based fast casual restaurant offering made-from-scratch healthy fare, is opening its first Denver area location this April 2022 in east Denver at 7111 E. Lowry Blvd., Ste. 100, Denver, CO 80230.

“Denver is a thriving city, full of individuals who are seeking high-quality foods with just as much flavor. We are grateful to be able to meet this demand with our healthy and fresh menu items, and we look forward to expanding rapidly so we can serve more of the Denver community for years to come,” said Founder and CEO Steele Smiley.

Beyond providing nutritious and convenient salads, grain bowls and smoothies to the community, CRISP & GREEN is also known for its frequent partnerships with local fitness studios and certified trainers to offer complimentary workouts, typically held near the restaurant on the patio or in the parking lot. Through its mix of healthy meals and physical exercise, the brand aims to promote a culture of living and eating well, or “Living Crisp.”

“People across the nation are looking for healthy food options, especially the extremely active Denver communities, which is why it seemed like the perfect fit to bring CRISP & GREEN to Lowry,” says Pete Dwyer, CRISP & GREEN Denver Franchise Owner. “We’re trying to bring a very strong presence to Denver, which we think is an excellent market, a great fit for our brand and our offering,” states Dwyer.

In opening the new Lowry location, Pete Dwyer is joined by Mark Bastiaens, CFO and Operator, and Zack Dwyer, Operations.

In addition to the Lowry opening, CRISP & GREEN has plans to expand to more than 5 locations across the Denver area. The brand, which launched in 2016, currently has restaurants across Minnesota, Texas, South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota and will open locations in Tennessee, Kansas, Missouri, Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, and Iowa in the future.

As CRISP & GREEN expands across Colorado, the team is focused on connecting with local communities, fitness studios and ambassadors to create a community center that goes beyond serving food. In an effort to continue being locally owned and locally loved, fitness concepts and those interested in partnering with the brand are welcome to contact lowry@crispandgreen.com.

CRISP & GREEN will release more information regarding the official opening date of the Lowry location as it approaches.