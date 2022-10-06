Crispy & Green to Open Third Colorado Location

CRISP & GREEN, a fast-casual concept offering made-from-scratch healthy fare, will officially open its third Colorado location on October 22, 2022 in Lakewood. The brand is locally owned and locally loved by Denver franchise group, FRCG Companies, LTD, who plans to open more locations of the brand in the state of Colorado.

The grand opening celebrations kick-off on Oct 21, with 50% off online and app orders with promo code DENVERWEST50.

CRISP & GREEN’s commitment to community, health, and wellness is strengthened by their partnerships with local fitness studios and their involvement with like-minded organizations in the community allows them to bring events to Lakewood that provide insight on how to be your best you.

For Saturday’s main event, CRISP & GREEN has partnered with local fitness studio, Core Progression, who will offer a free on-site fitness class at 9:30 a.m.

Following the class, CRISP & GREEN will officially open to the public, and offer one free signature salad or grain bowl* from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. to all guests.

The weekend wraps on Sunday, October 23 with another free fitness class hosted by PureBarre and an opportunity for the first 100 guests for lunch to receive a free tumbler.

WHEN:

Friday, October 21, 2022

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

50% off online & app orders with code DENVERWEST50

Saturday, October 22, 2022

9:30 a.m. | Free fitness class with Core Progression

10:30 a.m. | Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. | Lunch on us*

Sunday, October 23, 2022

9:30 a.m. | Free fitness class with PureBarre

First 100 people to come in for lunch receive a free tumbler

Normal Hours of Operation are Monday – Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

WHERE:

CRISP & GREEN Lakewood

14255 W Colfax Ave

Lakewood, CO 80401

NOTE:

Yoga participants should B.Y.O.M. - Bring Your Own Mat

FINE PRINT:

*Valid for 1 signature salad or grain bowl only, 10:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Must be in line by 1:30 p.m. to redeem. Must be present to order, not valid online or on the app.