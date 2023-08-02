Crumbl Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

On Friday, August 4, Crumbl is joining the celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, a holiday near and dear to the heart of the brand. Crumbl is placing 1- larger-than-life Milk Chocolate Chip cookie sculptures across the country, and Crumbl representatives will be stationed at each sculpture to surprise and delight customers with free Milk Chocolate Chip cookies.

The cookie sculptures provide the picture-perfect photo op, and free Mini Milk Chocolate Chip cookies will be distributed at each sculpture, starting at noon and running until the cookies run out.

Besides the cookie sculptures, Crumbl will also be celebrating by offering double Loyalty Crumbs on all purchases made in store and through the Crumbl App.

Where will the cookies—large and small, inedible and edible—be on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day?

1. Logan, UT – Where it all started – 981 S Main St, Logan, UT 84321

2. Los Angeles, CA – AMC at The Americana at Brand – 689 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

3. Washington DC – National Harbor Plaza - 153 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD 20745

4. New York City, NY – Lincoln Center – 65 W 65th Street, New York City, NY

5. Chicago, IL – Pioneer Court – 401 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611

6. Anchorage, AK – Hilltop Ski Resort – 7015 Abbott Rd, Anchorage, AK 99507

7. Nashville, TN – Emory Wood Fired – 2500 12 Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204

8. Las Vegas, NV – Treasure Island – 3300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

9. Orlando, FL – Loops Shopping Center – 2671 W Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741

10. San Antonio, TX – The Torch of Friendship – 333 Losoya St, San Antonio, TX 78205

According to a recent survey conducted for Crumbl by OnePoll, most states tend to feel that the classic and reliable chocolate chip cookie flavor reminds them of their state, while Hawaii and Alaska citizens believe they are more like white chocolate macadamia—fun, adventurous, and playful!

Now, it seems as if all US states can relate to cookies, but which states consider themselves cookie experts? Georgia (44%), New York (40%), and California (40%) proclaim to hold the cookie expert crown. But even while other states consider themselves cookie experts, Utah citizens report eating cookies for dessert more than any other state, with 46% of Utahns saying they eat cookies more often than other dessert options. Ohio and Arizona were tied for second place (45% each).

Overall, chocolate chip cookies are the top-rated cookie flavor (62%) across all 50 states.

As of June 22, 2023, Crumbl is in all 50 US states, plus Puerto Rico and Canada, but the popular pink-boxed cookie company started small.

Crumbl was born from an idea shared between two cousins who wanted to create the world’s best chocolate chip cookie.

Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan opened their first cookie shop in Logan, Utah, in 2017. They had no prior experience baking cookies in an industrial setting, but felt that chocolate chip cookies—America’s favorite cookie—would be the perfect dessert to bring friends and family together.

Since opening its doors in September 2017, Crumbl has grown to over 850 locations with 200+ weekly rotating flavors. Crumbl has offered chocolate chip cookies in their weekly lineup from the very beginning, but after listening to customer reviews from the Crumbl App, social media DMs, and other reviews sites, Crumbl has recently shifted to alternating between Milk Chocolate Chip and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk on their weekly menu.

More important than the fun flavors and pink boxes, Crumbl offers the ‘why’ behind each chocolate chip cookie: Crumbl’s vision is to inspire the world to create more meaningful moments with those who matter most. One out of five Americans agree that sharing desserts is a love language, and two-thirds are willing to share their dessert with someone else. Whether you share a classic Milk Chocolate Chip cookie or a new favorite flavor, Crumbl has just the treat for making memories.