Crumbl Cookie's App Now Lets Customers Rate Cookies

Calling all cookie connoisseurs! Crumbl Cookies is rolling out a brand new feature on the Crumbl App called the Cookie Journal. Customers can now rate and track cookies, share their tasty takes with other Crumbl reviewers, and earn achievements!

The Cookie Journal

Keep track of all your cookie flavors in one place. All flavors past and present live in the Cookie Journal’s Catalog of Cookies and are ready to be rated and reviewed by cookie lovers. Reviews are public to anyone on the app. Feel free to upvote reviews you love and downvote reviews that are “underbaked.” See what others have to say about each week’s lineup, and set up notifications so you don’t miss your favorite flavors when they come back into rotation at a Crumbl near you!

The Menu

The Cookie Journal Menu offers a variety of review categories: check out your own review history, the most-loved cookie flavors, popular cookies, the current lineup, and more! Any reviews you leave get a “verified purchase” badge when the cookie review is linked to one of your orders. As you make purchases with your account, you will also earn achievements based on frequent visits, favorite flavors, and cookies reviewed.

Get Started

Start reviewing cookies today! Begin by accessing the Cookie Journal via the Crumbl App on the More tab. Review any cookie flavor by typing a cookie name in the search bar and selecting it. Taste the cookie, then spill the tea!