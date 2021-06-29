Crumbl Cookies Gains TikTok Stardom

Crumbl Cookies, the gourmet cookie delivery company that took the nation by storm, is now launching into TikTok stardom.

Crumbl Cookies gained 800k followers on TikTok, the newest leading social media platform, in the span of a month. In a marketing world reliant on trends and social media mastery, this unprecedented momentum is positioning Crumbl as an upcoming expert in the TikTok sphere.

“Our entire approach aligns perfectly with TikTok,” says Jason McGowan, Crumbl CEO and co founder. “Our rotating menu and new flavors produce content that keeps users intrigued and invested. Third-party creators then organically supplement this content with their own opinions and validation. Our top-notch content coupled with this organic third-party feedback is a compelling duo that users love to engage with.”

Lines of TikTok creators arrive at Crumbl’s doors every week, anxious to try the weekly lineup and be the first to let their audiences know how they rank the flavors. In these #crumblreview videos, TikTok creators sample each of the 5 weekly rotating cookies, and rank them on a 1-10 scale for their audiences.

“It’s really an incredible thing to witness,” says McGowan. “We love that our cookies have become part of so many people’s weekly routines.”

Crumbl keeps its menu fresh every week, with a rotating lineup from over 150+ cookie flavors. An extensive research and development team consistently creates new flavors inspired from cakes, pies, candies, and desserts of all kinds. The constant new offerings keep the brand fresh and keep customers (and viewers) coming back every week for more. Crumbl’s impressive social media presence (1.2M TikTok followers and 810k Instagram followers) speaks for the impact these cookies have had on customers and social media users across the nation.

“We adapt as quickly as TikTok adapts,” says McGowan. “Where TikTok has new trends, we have new flavors. Where TikTok offers connection digitally, we offer it over the best box of cookies in the world. Creators are looking for new and fresh content for their audiences and we provide them with that content in a way that is aesthetic and delicious.”

Crumbl has seen significant growth since its beginnings in 2017. In only 3 years, it has opened 220 stores in over 30 states. Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Nutella Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’Mores, Pumpkin Pie, and many more.