Crumbl Cookies Releases Lucky Charms Flavor in Honor of St. Patrick's Day

Crumbl Cookies is releasing a lucky lineup just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. This lineup will leave customers counting their four-leaf clovers in hopes of getting their hands on these themed cookies, running March 13th–19th.

The lineup will feature the following cookies:

Mallow Creme ft. Lucky Charms - Inspired by the iconic cereal—rich with white chocolate chips, vanilla marshmallow frosting, and Lucky Charms marshmallows sprinkled on top

Cookies & Cream - A marbling of chocolate and vanilla cookies, all topped with a white chocolate drizzle and crumbly cookie pieces

Mint Brownie - For those who love brownies with a minty zing, topped with a chocolate ganache

Butterscotch Chip - A sweet and smooth duo of butterscotch chips and flakey salt

Sugar (Gold Coin) - Don’t spend it all at once—a cookie rich with sweet vanilla smoothness, topped with a chocolate gold coin.

Milk Chocolate Chip - The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips

The General Mills team shares, “We are very excited about the Lucky Charms cookie partnership between General Mills and Crumbl Cookie. Being able to pair arguably the two best foods that go oh so well with a bowl or glass of milk is dare we say… magical?”