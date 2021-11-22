Crumbl Cookies Releases Ocean Spray Flavor for Thanksgiving Week

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Ocean Spray and Crumbl Cookies launched a limited edition Cranberry White Chip ft. Ocean Spray. A warm buttery cookie featuring a hint of vanilla, nostalgic Ocean Spray Craisins Dried Cranberries, and white chocolate chips, which will be available Thanksgiving week only.

The new cookie flavor released at 6 p.m. mountain time on11/21 via social, in store, and at crumblcookies.com. Monday, 11/22/21 is the last day to get catering orders in, so be sure to get Crumbl for your holiday gathering dessert needs.