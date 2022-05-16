Crumbl to Open First Store in Hawaii

More than one year after its original announcement, the Kapolei Commons Crumbl Cookies is opening its doors on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8am.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Hawaii store! This is the first Crumbl location off the mainland of the United States and we are humbled to know that our cookies are loved by so many across the nation,” says Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO.

A traditional blessing and lei untying ceremony will kick off the opening-week celebration. Crumbl fans, also known as Crumblrs, have long awaited this monumental store and the store owners could not be more excited to celebrate with them.

About the Owners

The local franchise is owned by friends Kalin Uluave and Jesse Folsom. The two are thrilled to bring a sweet new treat to an island that feels like home to them. "Being from Hawaii, I wanted to create experiences and share a product I love with my friends and family,” says store owner, Kalin Uluave. “And not only are we bringing Crumbl to the islands, we are also providing more than 50 jobs to those in the community.”

As soon as guests open Kapolei Crumbl's doors, they'll be met with an immersive experience that is unlike any other cookie store in the world. The open kitchen allows customers to see the whole cookie-making process, including the eggs being cracked, the flour being sifted, and the dough being rolled.

“Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores,” says Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder & COO. “Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookie on the market.” The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 175+ rotating weekly flavors Crumbl has to offer, including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. The varying flavors ensure that there is something for everyone.