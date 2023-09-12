Crumbl to Release a New Cookie Every Week

Starting September 11, Crumbl’s cookie consumers will see a brand new flavor added to the menu every Monday for the rest of the year.

Crumbl offers six different flavors each week from the rotating menu of over 250 cookie flavors. This season, dessert lovers can indulge with even more classic desserts and seasonal delights transformed into cookie flavors.

To kick off the new cookie flavors, this week Crumbl presents Apple Cider Muffin: a warm spiced apple cider muffin-inspired cookie slathered in apple cider glaze and cinnamon brown sugar streusel.

Cookie Creations

When baking up something new, Crumbl looks to the seasons of the year as inspiration for cookie creativity. There is always something to celebrate, and what better way to celebrate than with a new dessert-turned-cookie from Crumbl!

But it’s not just about uncovering hidden opportunities for new flavors; even familiar favorites need a twist. Some of Crumbl’s most popular flavors are inspired by classic desserts: pies, brownies, cheesecakes, and candies. The nostalgia is key to bringing friends and family together over a pink Crumbl box on any occasion.

“I like to think of us as trendsetters,” says Amy Eldredge, VP of Menu at Crumbl. “We put a spin on classic desserts by adding the Crumbl Touch.”

Fresh Flavors

Crumbl’s mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. To offer the best cookies in the world, Crumbl strives for the best ingredients in their kitchens.

The core ingredients found in a Crumbl bakery are the same ones found in a home kitchen; even after testing all variations of flour, butter, and eggs for the ease of operations, Crumbl determined real flour, butter, and eggs produce the best tasting cookies.

Finding the right ingredients and processes is a constant endeavor at Crumbl. The bakers are always striving for clean practices and quality ingredients. “Fresh ingredients make the best cookies, and the cookies speak for themselves,” Eldredge adds.