Crumbl Rolls Out Cereal-Flavored Favorites for National Cereal Day

Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s largest cookie company, is taking National Cereal Day "cereal sly" with its cereal-inspired cookie lineup running March 7 - 12, 2022.

Cornflake Marshmallow, Cinnamon ft. Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cereal Milk ft. Fruity Pepples, and Chocolate ft. Reece's Puffs Cereal are the sweet breakfast favorite-inspired flavors available during that week. Classic Pink Sugar and Milk Chocolate Chip will also be available in the lineup.

"We are really trying to revolutionize cookies and the dessert experience by creating flavors inspired by candy, pies, cakes, and cereals," says Sawyer Hemsley, Co-founder and COO. "This week's cereal-inspired lineup was so much fun to create and we hope that our customers enjoy these cookies as much as we do."

With an in-store visit, cookie-lovers will see staff members mix, bake, and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen for all to see. Customers can also order via the Crumbl Cookies App and have their cookies delivered or shipped.

“Pebbles cereal is excited to partner with Crumbl Cookies once again to follow-up the successful Cereal Milk Sandwich ft. Pebbles cookie and to bring fans another iteration of a Fruity Pebbles cookie to enjoy!” says Leah Broeders, Head of Licensing at Post Cereal. “The Pebbles brand aims to spark creativity and joy in new and exciting ways, and we’re excited about this new crave-able way to enjoy Fruity Pebbles through Crumbl Cookies in celebration of National Cereal Day.”

Crumbl Cookies focuses on delivering high-quality cookies with its weekly rotating menu. Some of Crumbl's other specialty flavors include: Muddy Buddy, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Nutella Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’Mores, Pumpkin Pie, and many more.