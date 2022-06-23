CrunchTime! Announces Acquisition of Zenput

CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., a leading back-of-house operations platform provider for the restaurant industry, announced the acquisition of Zenput, whose complementary software focuses on helping restaurants and other businesses manage food safety, maintain brand standards, and improve staff productivity.

The combined organization—backed by global, technology-focused investment firm Battery Ventures—will provide one-stop, best-in-breed technology to help restaurant and other food service operators make timely, fact-based decisions that reduce food and beverage costs, drive labor efficiencies, and better manage the quality and consistency of their operations. This winning combination will help operators of multiple locations improve performance and the guest experience—just as restaurants grapple with a new, post-pandemic dining landscape.

"The restaurant industry has changed so dramatically in the last two years," says CrunchTime Founder and CEO Bill Bellissimo. "It's impossible to overstate how much the pandemic has impacted the consumer experience, as well as a restaurant's ability to serve its guests. With a persistent labor shortage, supply-chain challenges, and shifting expectations from consumers, it's critical that restaurants have the right technology in place to mitigate these issues."

Bellissimo adds: "CrunchTime has been dedicated to simplifying restaurant operations and enhancing efficiencies for more than 25 years. Combining the Zenput team's expertise and platform's execution capabilities with CrunchTime provides the restaurant industry with a powerful platform that will help brands thrive in this increasingly complex operating environment."

"Bill and the CrunchTime team share a similar vision for how technology can be applied to fuel productivity and growth for chain operators," says Vladik Rikhter, CEO of Zenput. "I'm thrilled to be bringing our teams and products together as it gives us an opportunity to make a real difference for our customers and the industry."

The combined company serves over 500 brands operating in excess of 100,000 locations in over 100 countries, with a number of joint customers, including P.F. Chang's, Five Guys, The Cheesecake Factory, and Sweetgreen.