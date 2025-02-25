Crust Pizza Co., the rapidly expanding pizza concept known for its nostalgic dine-in experience and high-quality ingredients, is set to grow even further with a new location in the Houston neighborhood of Summerwood. Shashin and Ashwini Shah are spearheading the brand’s expansion in Texas. They recently secured real estate at 14433 West Lake Houston Pkwy and are on track to open their Crust Pizza restaurant in March of 2025.

“We are excited to bring Crust Pizza to Summerwood,” said Carl Comeaux, CEO of Crust Pizza Co. “Our commitment to quality and the unique dining experience we offer sets us apart in the pizza industry. We look forward to becoming the number one pizza place in Houston.”

The Summerwood opening will bring the total number of open Crust Pizza restaurants to 30. This milestone reflects the brand’s successful growth strategy, which combines exceptional product quality with strong franchisee support.

“This location is perfect for serving the Summewood community,” said Shasin. “We are thrilled to introduce Crust Pizza’s high-quality pizzas and inviting atmosphere to our neighbors.”

Crust Pizza Co. has distinguished itself in the competitive pizza market with fresh dough made daily, proprietary mozzarella cheese shredded in-house, and fresh produce. The franchise’s streamlined business model and robust support system have made it an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs.

“Crust Pizza is not just about great pizza; it’s about creating a memorable dining experience,” added Comeaux. “Our 3.0 prototype, with its modern design and cozy ambiance, enhances the overall experience for our guests.”

Crust Pizza Co. is set to expand further with plans to open 8 more locations in Texas alone by the end of 2025 and eventually reach a target of 25 new openings annually. The franchise is focusing on expanding within the Southeast U.S., targeting states from Texas to Florida, up to the Carolinas, and across Tennessee and Arkansas.

For franchisees, Crust Pizza Co. offers comprehensive training and support, including site selection assistance, a six-week manager training program and ongoing operational support. The brand’s financial stability and strong profit margins make it a compelling investment opportunity.

“We are seeking passionate operators who share our dedication to quality and can actively manage their restaurants,” said Comeaux. “Our goal is to create a strong community-focused brand that delivers exceptional pizza and customer service.”