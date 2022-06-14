Culver's Big Cheese Pub Burger Returns to Menus

Culver’s guests have made known their love for Culver’s Signature Root Beer and special variations of its famous ButterBurger, and this summer, the brand plans to deliver in a big way. Right now, at all Culver’s locations nationwide, guests can enjoy the return of the limited-time Wisconsin Big Cheese Pub Burger and first-time featuring of Culver’s Root Beer Floats and Root Beer Shakes.

The exciting menu news comes amid a busy summer for Culver’s, which includes the recently announced launch of its Welcome to Delicious brand campaign and the 17-city “From Wisconsin With Love” experiential food truck tour. Both the campaign and the tour showcase the brand’s commitment to quality food and genuine hospitality – both of which can be traced back to its small-town Wisconsin origins.

Few menu items capture the hearts of cheese lovers quite like the Wisconsin Big Cheese Pub Burger, which returns to Culver’s for the first time since 2017. This time, the burger features even more cheese with the bun containing real bits of cheddar. The burger is headlined three different cheeses in every bite: natural-aged cheddar; mild, salty and faintly sweet American; and buttery, creamy and semi-soft Havarti. A subtle yet savory Roasted Garlic Aioli rounds out the guest-favorite burger.

The brand is also making history by featuring its Root Beer Floats and Root Beer Shakes for the first time ever. The floats are a summer classic, with a scoop of Culver’s rich and creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard atop its crisp, sweet and old-fashioned flavored Signature Root Beer, which has been a staple since it was introduced in 1984 at the original Culver’s in Sauk City. The Root Beer Shakes put a unique twist on an already beloved treat by blending the two ingredients to achieve smoothly textured, summertime dessert perfection.

“We’re always looking for ways to surprise and delight our guests with additions to our menu, and bringing back a favorite like the Wisconsin Big Cheese Pub Burger is something we’ve been excited about for a while,” says Culver’s Director of Menu Development Quinn Adkins. “Adding the Cheddar bun to a burger with three delicious types of cheese makes for a uniquely Wisconsin ButterBurger – and capping it off with a Root Beer Float or Shake is the perfect way to celebrate summertime at Culver’s.”

The Wisconsin Big Cheese Pub Burger is available through August 7, or while supplies last. Root Beer Floats and Root Beer Shakes will continue to be available on Culver’s permanent menu beyond that date.