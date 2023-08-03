Culver's Bringing Back Pepper Grinder Pub Burger

The best burgers strike a perfect balance between flavors and textures – and when the Pepper Grinder Pub Burger returns on August 7 for a limited time, guests of Culver’s will have a chance to experience that perfection for themselves.

Making its return for the first time in eight years, the Pepper Grinder Pub Burger gets its name from a flavor packed peppercorn mayo blend, which is spread across a savory everything bun. Atop the beef burger, two slices of crispy, smoked bacon offer a delicious contrast with the richness of Swiss and Cheddar cheese slices.

Plus, Culver’s Director of Menu Development Quinn Adkins believes there’s one more piece to make a perfect pepper pairing: a cold Dr. Pepper. To test it out, Culver’s brought together three pairs of burger lovers to try the salty-sweet combination before the burger made its return. So if you’re wondering what a pro football player (pro football player AJ Dillon), a James Beard Award-winning chef and a Wisconsin cheese expert think about the burger, you’re in for a treat.