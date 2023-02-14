Culver’s Brings Back Northwoods Walleye for Lenten Season

With 16 percent of Americans observing the Lenten season, millions of folks will soon be in search of the best Friday fish fry destinations. Culver’s prides itself on delighting its guests with an extensive seafood menu year-round – and during Lent, fan-favorite Northwoods Walleye returns to the menu for a limited time.

Limited Time Only Northwoods Walleye Sandwich or Dinner – Culver’s guests can enjoy fresh-caught, hand-battered and fried Northwoods Walleye as a sandwich or dinner ... but only now until April 9 or while supplies last.

North Atlantic Cod Sandwich or Dinner – Offered year-round, Culver’s North Atlantic Cod are wild-caught in Barents Sea, then hand-battered in a signature recipe of herbs and spices and fried only after you place your order. The cod can be enjoyed as a sandwich or dinner. Don’t forget to pair it with Culver’s secret family recipe tartar sauce.

Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp Value Basket or Dinner – Another year-round offering, guests can get six pieces of lightly breaded shrimp in a Value Basket with a side and a soft drink. Or, select a 6-piece or 10-piece dinner served with Culver’s famous Crinkle Cut Fries, Coleslaw and a Dinner Roll.