For the first time ever, Culver’s Concrete Mixers and Lemon Ice Coolers will feature the fruity taste of SKITTLES. Beginning today, Culver’s will offer all-new desserts made with SKITTLES POP’D for a limited time only at restaurants systemwide.

SKITTLES POP’D—an airy, crispy spin on the iconic fruity candy—can be enjoyed as a mix-in in Culver’s signature Concrete Mixers made with creamy Fresh Frozen Custard. Or, guests can try an even fruitier take on a Culver’s classic by mixing the candy into fresh, frozen-to-perfection Lemon Ice Coolers.

Guests at all Culver’s locations can enjoy the delicious frozen treats now through June 15 or while supplies last.

Beyond this exciting news, also returning to Culver’s today are beloved Lemon Ice Coolers, Lemon Ice Smoothies and the Strawberry Fields Salad.

Lemon Ice Cooler : Starts with Culver’s famous Lemon Ice — real lemonade, frozen and blended for a tart and smooth texture — and combined with your choice of fruit (like strawberry, mango, blueberry, red raspberry or watermelon), blended to perfection!

: Starts with Culver’s famous Lemon Ice — real lemonade, frozen and blended for a tart and smooth texture — and combined with your choice of fruit (like strawberry, mango, blueberry, red raspberry or watermelon), blended to perfection! Lemon Ice Smoothie : For those who want even more sweetness, the Lemon Ice Smoothie blends Lemon Ice with Culver’s creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard and your choice of fruit topping.

: For those who want even more sweetness, the Lemon Ice Smoothie blends Lemon Ice with Culver’s creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard and your choice of fruit topping. Strawberry Fields Salad: A crisp lettuce blend topped with grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, fresh strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles and lightly salted pecans.

Lemon Ice Coolers and Smoothies along with the Strawberry Fields Salad, are available through September 28 or while supplies last.