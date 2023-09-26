Culver’s Famed CurderBurger to Return on October 2

Culver’s made guests’ dreams a reality in October of 2021 when they turned the mythical CurderBurger from an April Fools’ joke into a very real phenomenon. Following a historic one-day debut that year and an extended encore in 2022, the CurderBurger is returning to Culver’s nationwide on October 2.

Guests again flocked to restaurants in Culver’s 26 states to get the cheese-topped delight last year, with the brand selling nearly 1 million CurderBurgers and drawing thousands of rave reviews on social media. In response, Culver’s is giving guests what they’ve called for, bringing back the CurderBurger for its longest availability yet. The burger will be on the menu at all Culver’s locations nationwide from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31 or while supplies last.

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen since the CurderBurger’s inception continues to amaze us,” says Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development. “We can’t wait to bring it back for a third year, and we hope this only-at-Culver’s delight continues to bring smiles to our guests’ faces as it has since it debuted two years ago.”

A one-of-a-kind cheesy delight, the Culver’s Deluxe ButterBurger is topped with a crown of golden-fried cheese, offering a warm, buttery crunch and gooey cheddar in every bite. The cheese crown is made of a blend of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds, all surrounded by crispy seasoned breadcrumbs – making for a perfect cheesy topping to the classic ButterBurger guests know and love.

This year, guests will also have the opportunity to win Culver’s swag when they share a photo of themselves enjoying the CurderBurger on social media. All they need to do is post their photo along with #ReturnoftheCurderBurger from Oct. 4 through Oct. 18 for a chance to win.

The CurderBurger’s return also coincides with National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15, a holiday invented by Culver’s in 2015 and celebrated by curd lovers everywhere. Below are five of Culver’s favorite reasons to celebrate National Cheese Curd Day: