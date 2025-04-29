On Thursday, May 1, Culver’s is inviting guests to make a difference—one scoop at a time—during the 11th annual Scoops of Thanks Day. In exchange for a $1 donation, guests can enjoy a scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard, with 100% of proceeds benefiting local FFA chapters.

As part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project, this event helps fund programs that inspire and support the next generation of agricultural leaders. Since 2013, the Thank You Farmers Project has raised more than $6.5 million for agricultural education, including over $1 million from previous Scoops of Thanks Day events.

“We’re proud to support the hardworking students and educators shaping the future of agriculture,” said Alison Demmer, Culver’s senior marketing and public relations manager and former Wisconsin FFA president. “Through Scoops of Thanks Day, we’re grateful to give guests a simple way to join us in this cause while enjoying our delicious Fresh Frozen Custard.”

Back by popular demand, the How Now Brown Cow flavor—featuring Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard infused with Culver’s Signature Root Beer, chopped Dove® Chocolate and chocolate cake pieces—will be available for one day only. Guests can choose between How Now Brown Cow, Chocolate or Vanilla for their $1 scoop, making it a win-win for both frozen custard fanatics and the agricultural community.

Last year, over 169,400 scoops were served nationwide, and Culver’s is eager to surpass that milestone in 2025. Guests can order their single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard through the Culver’s website or app.

Visit Culvers.com to learn more about the Thank You Farmers Project or to find a participating Culver’s location and join in on Scoops of Thanks Day.