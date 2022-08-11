Culver’s Makes 'ButterBurger Boutique' a Mainstay for Guests

Last October, Culver’s debuted a limited-time merch store to help fans fulfill their cravings for gear from one of their favorite brands. Now, by popular demand, Culver’s is making the ButterBurger Boutique a permanent destination for an even wider selection of exclusive swag and apparel.

Guests can place their order online for everything they need to rep Culver’s wherever they go. From sweatshirts to onesies, stickers to dog toys, the ButterBurger Boutique features Culver’s apparel and collectibles not available anywhere else.

Plus, to keep things as fresh as Culver’s frozen custard, the store will feature exclusive drops and collections in the coming months.

Culver’s is also using the Boutique as an opportunity to give back to a cause it continually champions: agriculture. A portion of all proceeds from Thank You Farmers Project merchandise sales will benefit the National FFA Organization, with whom Culver’s has a longstanding relationship.

Fans can visit www.butterburgerboutique.com to find the coolest Culver’s fashion for every occasion and place their order now.