Zero 60, a national electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator (CPO), officially opened its first fast-charging EV station in the Midwest in Rhinelander, Wis., on Sept. 25. Located at Culver’s, 620 W. Kemp St., the station pairs Zero 60’s renewable charging technology with a convenient, family-friendly destination at the iconic Wisconsin-based restaurant chain.

“Rhinelander was chosen because of its strong sense of community and its growing role as a destination in Northern Wisconsin,” said Wade Leipold, executive vice president of FTI. “By bringing a Zero 60 station here, we’re supporting both local businesses and clean energy adoption while strategically building a nationwide charging network.”

The new Zero 60 Rhinelander charging station features four high-speed charging ports, delivering up to 160 kW per vehicle. The site’s innovative Omni Port Technology automatically recognizes the type of EV and makes the correct port available to create a seamless charging experience.

Local residents and EV enthusiasts attended the launch event on Sept. 25, which featured a live EV charging demonstration, food and drink specials and an appearance by Culver’s mascot, Scoopie. Attendees also participated in interactive educational sessions on EV ownership and renewable energy and listened to remarks from site partners, including Zero 6.

In celebration of its first Midwest charging site, EV drivers can take advantage of a special promotion of 41 cents per kWh through year-end in recognition of Culver’s 41st anniversary at the Rhinelander station by using the Chargepoint app. Open the app and search “Connections” under “Account Settings,” then type “BUTTERBURGER” in the search bar and select the “Grand Opening Culver’s Rhinelander” promotional charging offer. The promotion is valid through Jan. 5, 2026.

As the only fast chargers in Rhinelander, the station is located along a state-designated Alternative Fuel Corridor and provides critical infrastructure for EV drivers in Northern Wisconsin. The infrastructure is made possible through an award from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), part of the state’s first round of funding through the Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (WEVI) program, further advancing the state’s leadership in sustainable transportation.

EV drivers can locate and access Zero 60 charging sites by visiting zero60charging.com/find-a-station. For more information on Zero 60 and its services, visit zero60charging.com. Sign up to hear more from us in the future via the Contact Us form on the website.

Founded by Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI), a leader in distributed energy and eMobility charging solutions, Zero 60 is committed to delivering sustainable, reliable and accessible EV charging.