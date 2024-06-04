Nothing brings the feeling of summer quite like a great burger—and just in time for the season, a guest favorite is returning to Culver’s. By popular demand, the Pretzel Haus Pub Burger is back at locations nationwide now for a limited time.

Culver’s guests frequently call for the return of the burger, which boasts fresh, never-frozen beef, crunchy pickled onions, two slices of Culver’s new thick-cut bacon, a slice of cheddar cheese and Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce. A creamy bistro sauce adds a pop of tanginess to the unique combination of ingredients, which are all placed between a soft and chewy pretzel bun.

Guests shouldn’t delay in grabbing the burger, as it’s only available through August 4 or while supplies last. For added convenience, orders can be made through the Culver’s website or on the Culver’s app.