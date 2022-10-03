Culver’s Pumpkin Desserts Make Long-Awaited Return

Even before the first leaf falls, guests eagerly await the return of Culver’s pumpkin desserts – and today, the wait is over.

Guests can get their fall flavor fix for a limited time, as the Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer and Pumpkin Spice Shake are available now through Nov. 27 or while supplies last at Culver’s nationwide!

Here are some delicious details on what guests can find now at their local Culver’s: