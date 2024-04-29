Spring is officially here, and so are guest-favorite, limited-time-only menu items at Culver’s.

From today through September 29 (or while supplies last), Lemon Ice and the Strawberry Fields Salad are available at Culver’s locations nationwide. Last year, Culver’s introduced Watermelon Lemon Ice Smoothies and Coolers, and guests loved the flavor so much, both items are returning this year.

Find some delicious details about Culver’s limited-time guest favorites below:

Lemon Ice Cooler: Starts with Culver’s famous Lemon Ice — real lemonade, frozen and blended for a tart and smooth texture — and combined with your choice of fruit (like strawberry, mango, blackberry, blueberry, red raspberry or watermelon), blended to perfection.

Lemon Ice Smoothie: A “From Wisconsin With Love” twist on a classic treat, the Lemon Ice Smoothie blends Lemon Ice with Culver’s creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard and your choice of fruit topping for a whole bunch of delicious.

Strawberry Fields Salad: A crisp lettuce blend is topped with grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, fresh strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles and lightly salted pecans! Guests can choose their favorite dressing, but we recommend our Raspberry Vinaigrette for a perfectly refreshing summer salad.