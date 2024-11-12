An astounding 18 million U.S. households experienced food insecurity last year, and Culver’s restaurants nationwide are coming together once again to help uplift those in need. From Nov. 18-22, the chain will host its Concretes for a Cause fundraiser, donating $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold to local food banks and hunger relief initiatives.

Concretes for a Cause will take place in all of Culver’s 990-plus restaurants across 26 states. Each restaurant will donate the proceeds from the five-day fundraiser to a local hunger relief charity of their choice. Last year, guests purchased 488,724 Concrete Mixers, generating nearly half a million dollars to support families facing food insecurity.

“We’re committed to being good neighbors in our communities, and Concretes for a Cause invites our guests to join us in doing exactly that,” said Julie Fussner, Culver’s chief marketing officer. “We’re grateful we can give them the opportunity to make a difference by doing something as simple as enjoying their favorite Concrete Mixer.”

Culver’s is committed to giving back to the communities it calls home through the Give Local program, which includes efforts like Concretes for a Cause and other fundraising initiatives. Culver’s has also shown a longtime commitment to securing a sustainable food supply through its Thank You Farmers Project, which has raised more than $5 million since its creation in 2013.