Culver’s Unveils its First Signature Sauce Ever

For the first time in its nearly 40-year history, Culver’s has unveiled a signature sauce – and its versatility makes it just as delicious with Crinkle Cut Fries or Cheese Curds as it is atop a ButterBurger. Creamy and tangy, with notes of buttermilk, savory Parmesan and a whisper of bleu cheese, Culver’s Signature Sauce is unlike any in the fast casual landscape.

The sauce has already been rolled out at Culver’s 900-plus restaurants nationwide, drawing a strong positive response from guests. While many brands feature sauces which offer some combination of mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard or barbecue sauce, Culver’s Signature Sauce is a delightful departure from the norm that allows it to enhance and pair with each menu item in a uniquely delicious way.

“When we set out to make a signature sauce, we wanted to make sure it was truly an ‘only at Culver’s’ experience that perfectly complements our menu,” says Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development. “Our signature sauce is unique – the flavor melds and changes depending on which menu offering it’s accompanying. Whether it’s the savory taste of an onion ring or the warm crunch of our Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp, the sauce’s unique combination of ingredients brings out even more of the Culver’s flavor cues our guests know and love. We’re excited for our guests to discover their own favorite combination.”

Always looking for more ways to help guests enjoy its many menu items, Culver’s has also introduced Ken’s Boom Boom Sauce and Della Terra Marinara at restaurants nationwide.