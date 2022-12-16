Curion Holdings Opens State-of-the-Art Consumer Testing Center

Curion Holdings LLC, an award-winning, full-service product and packaging consumer insights firm announcde the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest, state-of-the-art Atlanta metropolitan area Consumer Testing Center in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held on Monday, December 12th, at 11:30 am in Building 7, Northridge Commons, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Suite 730, Sandy Springs.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Curion partners with the majority of global Fortune 100 companies to provide strategic, research-based data insights designed to address clients’ global initiatives. The opening of the new Sandy Springs Consumer Center expands Curion’s footprint in the Atlanta metro area. The Center will provide additional capacity to meet the ever-growing research needs of its customers by better connecting them with consumers via the most advanced technology, research methods, and cutting-edge solutions.

The newly renovated Sandy Springs Center features brand-new, best-in-class technology and equipment specifically geared toward meeting the needs of quick-service restaurant clients but is also designed to provide a myriad of flexible or custom research options. With a focus group room, dedicated testing room, client viewing area, and conference room, plus a fully equipped industrial kitchen with appliances including stoves, fryers, makelines, pizza ovens, and coffee stations, the Sandy Springs location can accommodate tests for more over 70,000 consumers a year.

Curion’s proprietary research technology supports a variety of in-facility and take-home testing methodologies to gather the information that investigates and attains quantitative, qualitative, sensory and exploration insights. The new Sandy Springs Consumer Center will provide additional opportunities and capacity for QSR, CPG, and durable goods companies to run testing in a center fully tailored to their needs.

"The launch of our new Sandy Springs Consumer Center will not only allow us to meet the ever-growing needs of our existing [quick-service restaurant] clients but also allows Curion to further provide World Class CPG and durable goods insights to clients across all industries in the Southeast," says Sean Bisceglia, CEO of Curion.

Curion’s presence in the Southeast was previously limited to its Johns Creek area Consumer Center, located in Duluth, following the closure of its Chamblee location in mid-2022. The opening of the Sandy Springs Center will not only provide extended capacity in the Southeast but also an upgraded experience for clients and consumers alike.

This Center expands Curion’s already extensive consumer database for nationwide research purposes. Since Curion’s role as an insights provider revolves around connecting companies with consumers, this new local presence in Sandy Springs will play an integral part in Curion’s continued commitment to excellence in the consumer research industry. The opening also further aligns with Curion’s focused, ongoing efforts to actively enlist and engage high-quality consumer testers in all its markets at curioninsights.com/consumer-panel. Consumers can qualify for studies and earn an average of $50 per hour in exchange for their opinions after creating a personal profile in Curion’s system.

Curion’s additional Consumer Centers are located in the Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York, and San Francisco metropolitan areas.