Currito, a fast-casual franchise fueling communities through their globally inspired menu, is celebrating a strong first half of 2025 with a new opening, market entries, signed franchise deals and updated FDD performance metrics that signal an exciting road ahead. In total, the brand has signed 12 franchise deals representing 23 committed units over the last nine months, a pipeline that will double the brand’s open locations over the next three years.

So far this year, Currito has opened a new franchise location in Maineville, OH and set sights on opening another corporate-owned location in Cincinnati. On the development side, the brand has inked six new franchise deals accounting for 10 new units to open before or during 2026, including:

A 3-unit area development in Dayton, OH – first opening expected in Q4 2025

A 3-unit area development near Newark, DE – first opening expected in Q2 2026

1 unit in Louisville, KY – opening in 2026

1 unit in Murfreesboro, TN

1 unit in Evansville, IN

1 unit in Bowling Green, KY

“We’ve taken meaningful strides in the first half of this year, building strong development momentum and attracting the kind of franchise partners who align with our purpose,” said Joe Lanni, co-founder of Currito. “This growth isn’t just about more locations; it’s about creating real impact in more communities. We’ve set ourselves up for accelerated expansion in the back half of 2025 and beyond, and with the performance we’re seeing across the system, we’re more confident than ever in the opportunity ahead.”

Looking ahead, Currito is prioritizing growth in key target markets including Indianapolis, Columbus, Detroit, and additional expansion in Nashville, Louisville, and Lexington. The brand also rolled out a more cost-effective interior design package and continues to offer flexible footprints, making both second-generation spaces and new builds accessible for franchisees.

Currito’s 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reflects the brand’s momentum with five years of same-store sales (SSS) data now included, highlighting four consecutive years of growth. In 2024, the brand’s AUV reached $1.434M with COGs at 29.5%, hourly labor at 16.9%, and average EBITDA per store at $251,456.

Founded in 2005 by brothers Joe and John Lanni, Currito was created to bring fresh, globally inspired meals to the fast-casual space. Using nutritious, locally sourced ingredients, the brand appeals to consumers seeking delicious, healthy options. With a deep-rooted food industry background, the Lanni brothers drew inspiration from their father, Nick Lanni, who founded and grew the Great Steak and Potato Company to over 250 locations. They have since built the Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which includes several successful concepts alongside Currito.