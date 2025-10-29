Currito, a fast-casual franchise serving signature bowls, wraps, salads, and smoothies, along with customizable options for guests, has identified Nashville as a priority market for future franchise growth. Following the signing of its first Nashville-area franchise agreement in Murfreesboro, the brand is exploring additional expansion opportunities in the region.

Nashville ranks among the best cities in the U.S. for restaurant owners in 2025, thanks to its booming dining scene, strong population growth, and moderate cost of living. Currito believes the region’s entrepreneurial spirit and demand for fresh, convenient dining experiences make it an ideal market for sustainable growth.

“We’re excited about the opportunities Nashville offers for Currito,” said Joe Lanni, co-founder of Currito. “Through our Thunderdome Restaurant Group, we’ve operated a successful Bakersfield restaurant in Nashville since 2014, so we know and love this market. We’re looking forward to building on this momentum and connecting with entrepreneurs across the city and surrounding communities who share our passion for fresh, globally inspired meals.”

Beyond Nashville, Currito is also growing its presence across the state, with a new location coming soon to Knoxville. This next phase of growth marks another step forward in the brand’s expansion, and Currito is actively seeking multi-unit operators to join its development efforts in the state. With a flexible, scalable business model and a menu built on fresh, globally inspired ingredients, the franchise provides a proven framework for long-term success.

Founded in 2005 by brothers Joe and John Lanni, Currito was created to bring fresh, globally inspired meals, including bowls, wraps, salads, smoothies, and more, to the fast-casual space. Using nutritious, locally sourced ingredients, the brand appeals to consumers seeking delicious, healthy options. With a deep-rooted food industry background, the Lanni brothers drew inspiration from their father, Nick Lanni, who founded and grew the Great Steak and Potato Company to over 250 locations. They have since built the Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which includes several successful concepts alongside Currito.