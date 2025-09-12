Currito, a fast-casual franchise fueling communities through their globally inspired menu, has announced a three-unit development deal that will bring the brand to Dayton for the first time. The agreement is the result of a strategic partnership between Currito’s Vice President of Franchise Development, Scotty Geiger, and local doctor-turned-entrepreneur Venkat Neelati. The first location is slated to open by the end of 2025 in the Centerville Whole Foods Plaza.

Born and raised in Dayton, Geiger brings over 13 years of franchise leadership experience to the table. After graduating from Miami University, he held key roles with multiple national brands, including over 6 years at Restaurant Brands International, leading teams in franchise operations and development. After a year leading franchise development for Currito and witnessing firsthand the company’s strategic growth and strong performance metrics, as well as the rise of their single-unit franchisees returning to sign new deals, he knew Currito was something he wanted to further invest in.

“Seeing Currito behind the scenes was instrumental in my decision to become a multi-unit franchise partner,” said Geiger. “The brand’s leadership is phenomenal and treats each member of the system with genuine care and respect, rather than just investors or a stepping stone to success. Signing this deal on my one-year anniversary with Currito is a serendipitous milestone, and the perfect way to mark the occasion. As a Dayton local, it’s incredibly rewarding to be a part of the franchise team bringing Currito’s mission and healthy, globally inspired options to my home community.”

Geiger has partnered with Dr. Neelati, a fellow Dayton local who was first introduced to Currito as a loyal customer. Intrigued by the brand’s franchise opportunities, he took a successful visit to the brand’s headquarters, where he was impressed by their leadership, values, and long-term vision. There, he met Geiger and formed a partnership based on their aligned vision for growing a people-first, purpose-driven concept in their community. Helping bring that vision to life is Neelati’s son, Sasi, a former restaurant owner with a passion for the industry, who initially introduced his father to the brand. Sasi spent most of his career in Ohio, apart from owning a restaurant in Naperville, IL for five years. Having recently sold the Illinois restaurant, he is moving back to Dayton to serve as General Manager of the first location.

“When I first started exploring Currito as a franchise opportunity, I was impressed by the people behind the brand,” said Neelati. “Scotty and the team have a real passion for both the brand and the individuals in it, and the level of support and teamwork is unmatched. I’m excited to be taking on this new venture with Scotty as my partner, and together build a company for the future of both my family and my community.”

Founded in 2005 by brothers Joe and John Lanni, Currito was created to bring fresh, globally inspired meals to the fast-casual space. Using nutritious, locally sourced ingredients, the brand appeals to consumers seeking delicious, healthy options. With a deep-rooted food industry background, the Lanni brothers drew inspiration from their father, Nick Lanni, who founded and grew the Great Steak and Potato Company to over 250 locations. They have since built the Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which includes several successful concepts alongside Currito.

“John and I were thrilled when Scotty came to us with the idea of partnering with Venkat and Sasi on the units in Dayton,” said Joe Lanni, Co-Founder of Currito. “The optics are exactly what they appear to be, he came on board as VP of Development to help us grow and after less than a year on the inside he decided to double down by making an investment in Currito locations of his own. It’s a real testament to the team we have behind this brand; they care, they think like owners and they execute at a very high level.”