Currito, a fast-casual franchise fueling communities through their globally inspired menu, is opening its newest location at 6400 S. State Rt. 48 in Maineville, Ohio, with a grand opening celebration on May 8th. Owned and operated by brothers Ketul and Ravi Patel, this marks the first franchise-owned Currito in Cincinnati. The grand opening event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Warren County Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 AM.

As a family-owned business, Ketul and Ravi bring years of restaurant experience to their newest venture with Currito. After running a restaurant for nearly six years, where their family played an active role in operations, the duo was eager to expand into a concept they truly believed in. Ketul first discovered Currito as a customer and was immediately drawn to its fresh, globally inspired menu and consistent quality. Over time, both he and Ravi became loyal fans, and their passion for the brand led them to pursue franchising.

“We’re thrilled to bring Currito to Maineville and make this community a part of our journey,” said Ravi Patel. “As longtime customers of Currito, we truly believe in the brand and the fresh, flavorful food it offers. To now have the opportunity to serve the community as owners feels like a dream come true. We can’t wait to see our neighbors enjoy the same great food that drew us in from the start.”

Now, with their Maineville location, they’re proud to open the first franchise-owned Currito in Cincinnati—marking the brand’s 11th location in the state and 24th overall for the brand. Founded in Cincinnati, Currito has gained a devoted following for its bold flavors, high-quality ingredients, and fresh approach to fast casual dining throughout the region. Ketul and Ravi are excited to introduce even more local communities to the brand, with plans to open additional locations in the near future.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome Ketul and Ravi to the Currito family and to bring our concept to Maineville,” said John Lanni, Co-Founder of Currito. “Their passion for the brand and commitment to quality make them the perfect partners to introduce Currito to this community. We’re excited to see them grow and share our fresh, globally inspired menu with more guests.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Currito is hosting a special event on May 8th including the following highlights:

Ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Warren County Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 AM .

with the at . Store opening to the public at 11:00 AM .

to the public at . First 50 customers in the door will receive free Currito for a year (1 meal per week through the Currito app, valid at any location starting after the grand opening).

The new Currito is located at Township Center, a neighborhood retail development owned and operated by The Myers Y Cooper Company. As a family-owned business based in Cincinnati since 1895, the company is known for creating high-quality neighborhood retail and office spaces that serve growing communities. To learn more, visit www.cooper-co.com or call (513) 248-8350.

Founded in 2005 by brothers Joe and John Lanni, Currito was created to bring fresh, globally inspired meals to the fast-casual space. Using nutritious, locally sourced ingredients, the brand appeals to consumers seeking delicious, healthy options. With a deep-rooted food industry background, the Lanni brothers drew inspiration from their father, Nick Lanni, who founded and grew the Great Steak and Potato Company to over 250 locations. They have since built the Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which includes several successful concepts alongside Currito.