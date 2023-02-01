Curry Up Announces Grand Opening of New Sacramento Location

Solidifying its status as the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian food franchise, Curry Up Now has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Sacramento This marks the brand’s second franchise location in Sacramento, bringing the brand to a total of 20 locations in addition to three food trucks and several digital kitchen outposts nationwide. Curry Up Now celebrated the opening of this new location with a giant “burrito cutting” ceremony with attendance from local officials, including mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen as well as a giveaway of more than 1,000 of its famous burritos and bowls.

In addition to the brand’s growth and development throughout California, New Jersey, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Indiana, Curry Up Now was recently named to the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List for its financial strength and stability, franchisee support systems, and brand strength.

“Since opening our first location in 2009, our mission has been to bring our modern take on traditional Indian cuisine to neighborhoods across the U.S.,” says Curry Up Now CEO, Akash Kapoor. “We’ve been fortunate to bring on talented franchisees across the country over the past four years who truly believe in our mission and embody our brand ethos and we’re excited to keep this pace as we continue this growth and success.”

Founded as a food truck by husband-and-wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, Curry Up Now has seen an increasing demand for its fresh, flavorful ingredients and menu items that offer an innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine. With menu items that include Burritos, Bowls, Indian Street Food, Thali Platters, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan and Deconstructed Samosa, Curry Up Now differentiates itself by presenting authentic Indian flavors in a friendly, recognizable format that supports halal, keto, paleo, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diets, and uses locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

In partnership with franchise development company Fransmart, Curry Up Now is looking for experienced multi-unit owners and operators to open franchise locations in major markets across the United States and internationally. Curry Up Now offers potential partners multiple revenue streams, cutting edge systems that don’t require an executive chef to manage, and a unique concept with practically no competition.