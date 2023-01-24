Curry Up Now to Celebrate Sacramento Opening with Free Burritos and Bowls

Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept, is celebrating the grand opening of its second location in the Sacramento area on Saturday, Jan. 28, by giving away 1,000 free burritos or bowls to the community.* There will also be a dedicated line for local first responders as a token of appreciation for their service in the wake of relentless storms in the area.



In place of a traditional ribbon-cutting, Curry Up Now will host a giant “burrito cutting” ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. with confirmed attendance from local Elk Grove city officials. Community members can RSVP for the grand opening celebration and reserve a time slot to guarantee their burrito or bowl freebie via Facebook, https://fb.me/e/3S1TNSGc7. Customers can choose from two of Curry Up Now’s most iconic flavors: Tikka Masala (chicken/paneer) or Hella Vegan in a bowl or burrito format.

“The Sacramento community has welcomed us with open arms since we opened our first location in the area, and we know the Elk Grove community will fall in love with our unique, comfort Indian street food,” says Elk Grove Franchisee David Leuterio. “There is a vibrant food scene here in Elk Grove, and we are excited to share our passion for incorporating authentic flavors and fresh ingredients with unforgettable dishes like Naughty Naan, Sexy Fries and the iconic Tikka Masala Burrito.”

Located at 7470 Elk Grove Blvd. #120 in The Ridge Shopping Center, the new location joins the Bay Area-based Curry Up Now’s expanding roster of successful, locally owned and operated restaurants around the country. In addition to the current midtown Sacramento location, the new Elk Grove storefront is part of a multi-unit franchise deal with the Leuterio family that will bring three additional locations to the Sacramento area in the coming years.

Founded on a food truck in 2009 by husband-and-wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, Curry Up Now has seen an increasing demand for its fresh, flavorful ingredients and menu items that offer an innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine. With menu items that include Burritos, Bowls, Indian Street Food, Thali Platters, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan and Deconstructed Samosa, Curry Up Now differentiates itself by taking authentic Indian flavors and presenting them in a friendly, recognizable format that supports halal, keto, paleo, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diets, and uses locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

“Curry Up Now is excited about growing its presence in Sacramento. We opened in midtown just a few weeks prior to the beginning of the pandemic, and thanks to our loyal guests, we are now expanding to Elk Grove,” says Curry Up Now Founder and CEO Akash Kapoor. “The Leuterio family has called the Sacramento area home for nearly three decades and are deeply involved with the local community. They are caring and loving family-oriented people who have an inherent love for food and community. I am so happy for them and for the people of Elk Grove.”

To join the Curry Up Now Loyalty Program, visit https://curryupnow.com/rewards. To learn more about Curry Up Now, visit https://curryupnow.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Attendees must show proof of enrollment in Curry Up Now’s loyalty program to redeem. One free Tikka Masala (chicken/paneer) or Hella Vegan burrito or bowl per person, per visit to the Elk Grove Curry Up Now location on Saturday, January 28 only. Valid for in-person orders only, while supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Not available online. No transfer value.