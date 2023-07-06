Curry Up Now to Enter Fort Worth, Texas

Curry Up Now, the nation’s fastest growing Indian fast casual concept is bringing its in-demand take on Indian street food to the booming Ft. Worth area.

The new location, the brand’s second in Texas, will be located at the growing North City development in Alliance – one of the largest mixed-use developments in the southwest. The population within 5 miles of the North City development exceeds 250,000.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better location and a better team for our next location in the great state of Texas,” says Curry Up Now CEO Akash Kapoor. “The market in Texas is huge for the future of Curry Up Now, and being a part of mixed-use developments like this allows us to really establish ourselves as a part of the community. We’re so excited to continue to grow this brand and connect with new customers.”

The female-owned franchise group leading the charge on the development of this location is Ekam Gourmet Kitchens, LLC – led by Samyuktha Kilaru and Kiran Khajuria. The seasoned professionals boast more than 25 years of experience in logistics and customer service, including Kilaru’s experience working in the food business.

“We’re beyond excited to have found the perfect location to bring this concept to Fort Worth,” says Samyuktha Kilaru. “North City is the kind of development we’d been targeting, and it will be the perfect home to display the dynamic flavors and bright energy that makes Curry Up Now such an exciting experience. The people of Forth Worth are really going to love it.”