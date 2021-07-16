Curry Up Now Launches New Brunch Menu at Select Locations

Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept, is launching a new weekend brunch menu at its San Jose, San Francisco and San Mateo locations. The new menu reimagines popular brunch dishes with an Indian spin, from Breakfast Burritos to Aloo Puri Halwa to Hash Brown Paratha’s to Desi Donuts, which are Curry Up Now’s take on beignets and a fan favorite from the restaurant’s early days as a food truck.

The brunch menu is now available at select Curry Up Now locations in the Bay Area on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At its San Mateo and San Jose locations, Curry Up Now’s globally inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, is also serving specialty craft brunch cocktails like Mimosas, Micheladas and Bloody Mary’s.

“Our take on Indian fast casual food is one-of-a-kind, and we are constantly looking for new ways to push the envelope and surprise our guests,” says Akash Kapoor, co-founder and CEO of Curry Up Now. “This menu is like nothing you’ve ever tried before. We know Bay Area brunch lovers will appreciate the unique dining experience we’re creating – which is rooted in authentic flavors but presented in fun, imaginative formats.”

The following Curry Up Now locations are currently offering the new brunch menu:

San Francisco: 659 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

San Mateo: 129 South B Street, San Mateo, CA 94401

San Jose: 3250 Zanker Road, San Jose, CA 95134

Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include Burritos, Bowls, Tacos, Poutine they call Sexy Fries, and Naughty Naan, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls and family style entrees that create the perfect Indian spread for the whole family. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

In the last ten years, husband-and-wife co-founders Akash and Rana Kapoor have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, 13 brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and several digital kitchen outposts nationwide. In addition, the craft cocktail bar Mortar & Pestle is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants and available as a sister brand for franchisees to establish based on local market dynamics.

The new brunch menu opens a new dining occasion for the fast-growing Indian fast casual chain. Kapoor has traditionally invested in new menu items, restaurant technology and consumer rewards initiatives in Curry Up Now’s corporate locations in advance of rolling new offerings out to franchisees. Working with industry-leading franchise development company Fransmart, Curry Up Now is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the country.