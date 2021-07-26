Curry Up Now Launches 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Franchise Opportunity

Curry Up Now is offering a limited-time franchise development incentive that allows experienced, multi-unit operators to sign a deal for a minimum of three Curry Up Now franchise restaurants rather than the typical five unit commitment.

Keeping the pandemic in mind and with an eye on the future, Curry Up Now is temporarily reducing the typical development fee for eligible entrepreneurs that enter a new multi-unit operator agreement. This limited-time offer is only applicable on new deals to develop a minimum of three restaurants, signed before September 30, 2021. In addition to a bold brand and innovative menu with unique takes on Indian Street Food, Curry Up Now offers franchisees industry-leading unit economics. The restaurant design can operate in a flexible footprint ranging from 1,300 to 3,500 square feet, and several franchisees have identified opportunities to convert existing spaces to drastically reduce initial build out costs.

“With an increase in Class A property availability and attractive lease deals being negotiated now, we designed this incentive to encourage savvy entrepreneurs to get off the sidelines, take action and join the Curry Up Now family,” says Akash Kapoor, CEO and founder of Curry Up Now. “We’ve successfully worked hand-in-hand with our franchisees to build creative strategies to maintain momentum, sign deals and open new locations during the pandemic. They recognize the opportunity to invite additional franchise partners to the table as Curry Up Now’s brand presence grows across the country.”

Kapoor expands, “We’ve also worked very hard on our supply chain to make our food available all over the country so we can basically open anywhere. With our industry leading technology partners like OIo, Thanx, Dolce Software, Ctuit, COGS-Well, MomentFeed, Tattle, Plate IQ, Givex and Revel Systems, we feel very confident about our tech stack to help support our growth.”

In the last ten years, husband-and-wife co-founders Akash and Rana Kapoor have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, 14 brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and several digital kitchen outposts nationwide. In addition, the craft cocktail bar Mortar & Pestle is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants and available as a sister brand for franchisees to establish based on local market dynamics.

Working with industry-leading franchise development company Fransmart, Curry Up Now is seeking experienced, multi-unit foodservice operators to take advantage of this offer and develop additional franchise locations in major markets across the country.

“This incentive is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that’s nearly unheard of in the franchise industry for a brand this popular,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “Entrepreneurs won’t want to miss out on this deal – it’s now or never, and any business-minded individual will see the great potential in this opportunity and understand the value of securing access to two exceptional brands.”

In 2020, seed-stage venture capital firm Liquid 2 Ventures (L2V) added Curry Up Now as the first restaurant in its portfolio with an investment that supports the expansion of corporate and franchise locations nationwide.

In the last 18 months alone, Curry Up Now opened seven new locations and signed multiple, multi-unit franchise deals to expand in the Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth, Texas, areas. Curry Up Now plans to open seven additional new locations in 2021 with lease signings confirmed in California, Georgia, Indiana and Texas, and more than 50 restaurants in varying stages of development.

“The market is still ripe for continued expansion and growth,” said Kapoor. “With our franchisees, development team, investment partners and new locations rapidly opening, we have successfully grown our brand to all four corners of the continental U.S., and the sky’s the limit.”