Curry Up Now Names Abhijit Kamath Director of Culinary and Flavor

Curry Up Now announced the executive hire of Abhijit Kamath as the new Director of Culinary & Flavor. In his role, Kamath will develop new, authentic dishes to add to the menu in alignment with the existing unique, innovative offerings. He is responsible for ensuring consistent, quality products at every Curry Up Now restaurant location by enhancing and implementing protocols, recipes and training throughout the corporate and franchise system.

“I knew Curry Up Now was the perfect fit for me because I align with Akash’s strong vision for what authentic Indian food should taste like in the United States by bringing the real flavor profiles to the forefront,” says Kamath. “There stands a major difference between good food and the right food. Good food invokes a thought, but the right food, which is usually greater, invokes a memory. I’m thrilled to be a part of a brand that offers a memorable experience for guests, in addition to delicious food.”

Kamath joins the Curry Up Now team as one of the youngest culinary directors in the country for a fast casual restaurant franchise. He brings with him an impressive resume attaining several accolades, such as a bachelor’s degree in Culinary Science and an associate degree in Occupational Studies, Culinary Arts from The Culinary Institute of America. In addition, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality, Hotel Management, Applied Nutrition and Catering Technology from the Institute of Hotel Management, as well as sommelier and food safety certifications. Before Curry Up Now, Kamath honed his culinary craft in numerous Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City, including Restaurant Daniel by Daniel Boulud and Gramercy Tavern by Danny Meyer and Mike Anthony. Kamath comes from a family of restaurateurs in his hometown, Mumbai.

As Director of Culinary & Flavor, Kamath continues to explore the intersection of tradition and innovation. Since the beginning of his tenure, he has enhanced Curry Up Now’s operational excellence, from its kitchen to its menu, to represent an even fresher and bolder aspect of Indian cuisine. His recent projects include redesigning its combi oven to function as a classical tandoor, introducing universal spice blends like tandoori, kadhai and tamarind chutney, and creating the delicious four-minute kabob sizzler. Looking ahead, Kamath will continue to explore and establish partnerships with additional delivery outposts for Curry Up Now, including ghost and hosted kitchens with Local Foods, All Day Kitchens and Kitchen United, and support the opening of three new locations in Texas over the coming months. He will also continue to enter Curry Up Now into food competitions and celebrate seasonal holidays and recognition months.

“I’ve been on the lookout for someone special to take over the culinary element of Curry Up Now for the past five years, and I’m confident Abhijit is exactly who I’ve been searching for,” says Akash Kapoor, founder and Chief Troublemaker for Curry Up Now. “With his deep knowledge of culinary arts and firsthand experience with Indian food from multiple regions, I have finally found someone who I can trust to lead our culinary efforts and look forward to sharing our new offerings with our fans.

Curry Up Now launched as a popular Bay Area food truck in 2009 and opened its first brick-and-mortar location two years later in San Mateo, California. The husband-and-wife co-founders, Akash and Rana Kapoor, have now expanded their empire to include three food trucks, 20 restaurants spanning coast to coast and several delivery outposts nationwide. The successful establishment is known for its one-of-a-kind take on traditional Indian cuisine – from Tikka Masala Burritos to Deconstructed Samosas. Traditional favorites include Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls and Family Style Entrees that create the perfect spread for the whole family.

Curry Up Now’s ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible. The menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and Halal diets to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences. The vibrant colors and design aesthetic of the restaurant chain appropriately match the bold, authentic flavors of the Indian food.

As the chain continues expanding into major markets across the country, Curry Up Now is seeking experienced, multi-unit foodservice operators through its franchise development partner Fransmart. The craft cocktail bar Mortar & Pestle is also housed within a select number of Curry Up Now locations and is available as a sister brand for interested franchisees.